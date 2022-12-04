Head to Head Contrast: Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) & Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -46.82% -5.54% -3.53% Kanzhun 11.79% 4.73% 3.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Kanzhun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.49 -$110.78 million ($3.34) -1.49 Kanzhun $668.35 million 10.64 -$168.07 million 0.19 102.85

Analyst Ratings

Sangoma Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kanzhun. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sangoma Technologies and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 219.28%. Kanzhun has a consensus target price of 21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Sangoma Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

