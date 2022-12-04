Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $170.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Assurant by 1,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 509,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,137,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

