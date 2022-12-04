Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $249.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.80.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Repligen Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ RGEN opened at $186.05 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $274.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
