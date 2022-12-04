Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,200,637.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,200,637.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at $81,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $103,817,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $22,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

