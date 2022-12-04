Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) PT at $55.75

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Century Communities
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Trading Down 1.4 %
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Century Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Communities (CCS)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.