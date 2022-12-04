Brokerages Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Target Price at $14.43

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $165,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth $195,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $393,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

