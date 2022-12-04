Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $96.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brenntag from €96.00 ($98.97) to €98.00 ($101.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNTGY opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.23.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

