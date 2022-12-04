CIBC Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$59.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.88.
Enbridge Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$54.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$110.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$46.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.76.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,185,472.80.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
