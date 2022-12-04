CIBC Boosts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$49.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GCG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$37.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$974.25 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$25.00 and a 1 year high of C$45.00.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

About Guardian Capital Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

(Get Rating)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.