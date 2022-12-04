Head-To-Head Comparison: Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and WiSA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 3.37 $1.40 billion $1.77 19.29 WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 0.29 -$11.82 million ($1.03) -0.11

Risk and Volatility

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies. WiSA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 15.25% 19.68% 10.24% WiSA Technologies -353.56% -142.68% -104.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Infineon Technologies and WiSA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 1 2 5 0 2.50 WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $39.99, suggesting a potential upside of 17.13%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,154.28%. Given WiSA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats WiSA Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About WiSA Technologies

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.