Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $70.57

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $78.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

