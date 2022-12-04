Contrasting Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Valens’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.82 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Valens $62.37 million 2.61 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.41

Analyst Recommendations

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and Valens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valens has a consensus price target of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 102.61%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Valens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74%

About Charlie’s

(Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

