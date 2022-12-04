Analyzing Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Empire State Realty Trust and Presidio Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Presidio Property Trust pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Presidio Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $624.09 million 1.95 -$6.51 million $0.12 62.67 Presidio Property Trust $19.23 million 0.70 -$3.63 million ($0.63) -1.75

Presidio Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 3.22% 1.36% 0.54% Presidio Property Trust -19.20% -5.92% -1.36%

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Presidio Property Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Long the leader in energy efficiency retrofits and Indoor Environmental Quality, Empire State Realty Trust is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.