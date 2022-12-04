Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $26.17

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $33.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 16.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 26.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.