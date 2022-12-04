Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $63.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $69.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.