Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 519 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 519 ($6.21).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.10) to GBX 535 ($6.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.75) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.46) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.02) to GBX 510 ($6.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,456.18). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.72 ($6,456.18). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 25,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £99,988.56 ($119,617.85).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 444.80 ($5.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,448.00. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.26). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 420.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 419.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

