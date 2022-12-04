Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$205.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$223.33.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$218.00 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$222.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$195.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$171.66. The firm has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

About Boyd Group Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

