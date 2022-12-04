TD Securities Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$97.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$85.63.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$80.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$48.42 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The stock has a market cap of C$89.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total transaction of C$715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$926,102.04. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total transaction of C$715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$926,102.04. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total value of C$366,412.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,664,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$121,975,643.39. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,643,621.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

