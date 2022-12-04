ATB Capital Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$94.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$85.63.

CNQ opened at C$80.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$48.42 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$7,572,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,544,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,108,747.18. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total transaction of C$715,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$926,102.04. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$7,572,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,544,458 shares in the company, valued at C$123,108,747.18. Insiders have sold 246,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,643,621 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

