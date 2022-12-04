Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Asensus Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of ASXC opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.46.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 1,036.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on ASXC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
About Asensus Surgical
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
