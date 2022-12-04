Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ASXC opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 1,036.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASXC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

