Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 18,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Agenus

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.