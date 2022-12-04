Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Rises By 18.4%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,382,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 2,857,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:IFNNF opened at $33.75 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

