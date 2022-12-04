Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Rises By 18.4%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,382,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 2,857,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.
Infineon Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:IFNNF opened at $33.75 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.