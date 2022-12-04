Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rises By 18.3%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 11,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.