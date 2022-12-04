Short Interest in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Expands By 18.2%

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EQRR stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.