CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,613.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,415 shares of company stock worth $84,162. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CSP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

CSP Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $38.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

