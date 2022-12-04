Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Increases By 18.1%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 426,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.24) to GBX 4,200 ($50.25) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,375.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $59.41 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

