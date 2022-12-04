Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.92.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.04, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $199.47. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,977 shares of company stock worth $30,577,026 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

