PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.47. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

