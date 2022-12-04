UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 4,600” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

UBS Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.17) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($66.75) to GBX 5,450 ($65.20) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($71.66) to GBX 5,900 ($70.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,584 ($66.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,045.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,046.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £90.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 620.44. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

