Mizuho Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $175.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.97.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

