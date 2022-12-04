Cormark Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$152.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.98 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$145.42.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of RY opened at C$134.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$126.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total transaction of C$539,651.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$777,187.60. Insiders have sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 over the last quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
