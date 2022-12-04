TD Securities Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$97.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$99.00 to C$97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.27.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The firm has a market cap of C$32.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$91.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

