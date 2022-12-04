ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) vs. Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Head to Head Contrast

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATRenew and Secoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.22 billion 0.45 -$128.13 million N/A N/A Secoo $491.42 million N/A -$88.80 million N/A N/A

Secoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATRenew.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ATRenew has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ATRenew and Secoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of ATRenew shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Secoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and Secoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -4.56% -3.15% -2.65% Secoo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Secoo beats ATRenew on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. The company also offers its website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

