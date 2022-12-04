Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT at $67.50

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $54.08 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.