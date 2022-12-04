Brokerages Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Price Target at GBX 1,622

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,622 ($19.40).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.55) price target on GSK in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.11) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.65) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.84) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,002.27). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
