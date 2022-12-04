Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $70.14

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $56.64 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,999,207.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,983,000 after purchasing an additional 62,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

