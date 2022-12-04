First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$32.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

About First Quantum Minerals

FM stock opened at C$32.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

