Barclays Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. Loop Capital cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Splunk Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Splunk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Splunk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

