Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group cut Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.81.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 74.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Splunk by 56.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Splunk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Splunk by 665.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

