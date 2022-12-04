Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.81.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.