Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.81.
Splunk Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
