Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $120.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.81.
Splunk Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splunk (SPLK)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.