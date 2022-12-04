Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $120.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.81.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 74.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Splunk by 56.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Splunk by 665.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

