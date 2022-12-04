Morgan Stanley Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $5.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.42. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 52,723 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $106,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

