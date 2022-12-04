Morgan Stanley Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $5.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.42. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.
SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
