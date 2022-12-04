Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 555,666 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,548,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 204,211 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

