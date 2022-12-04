Morgan Stanley Raises SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $53.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.80.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.