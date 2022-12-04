Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $130.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 20.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 24.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 26.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.98 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.