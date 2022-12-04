Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $130.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 20.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 24.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 26.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.98 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.