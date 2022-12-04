Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Down 16.8% in November

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 791,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

KELYA stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.32 million, a PE ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

