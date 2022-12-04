Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Decreases By 16.7%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KAROGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KAROGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.59%. Research analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

