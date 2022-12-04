Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWR. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 417.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $62.22 on Friday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $70.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16.

