Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Iteris in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.13 on Friday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 178,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.