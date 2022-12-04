Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kubient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBNT. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kubient by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kubient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $0.95 on Friday. Kubient has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.72.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

